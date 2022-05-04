ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

J.D. Vance Expected to Crush Tim Ryan and Win Ohio Senate Race

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GOP candidate will now face Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan in November's midterms for the seat being vacated by Senator Rob...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 268

AP_000303.8d93292596414c54b86cacc77442a5db.1953
2d ago

Tim Ryan or your Voting for an Extremist/Insurrectionist which I assure you, Will be a hard life when we are finished! Women need to Vote Blue if you want to keep your Rights!!! 💙🦋💙

Reply(27)
152
Ralph
2d ago

Don't be so sure!!!! what does Vance stand for??? Compare his stance with that of Ryan's who been fighting for the AVERAGE AMERICAN his whole life!!!!

Reply(4)
72
George Wilson
2d ago

The GQP wants to institute a theocratic dictatorship in America. Every single republican is a threat to our government and they must be defeated or we're finished. VOTE BLUE I 22!

Reply(27)
98
Related
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Matt Dolan
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Midterm Election#Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#State#Democratic#Paddy Power#Betfair
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
Salon

Democrat flips Michigan district Trump won in 2020 by 16 points

A Democrat scored an upset on Tuesday in a Michigan state House race for the first time in nearly three decades. Democrat Carol Glanville beat out Republican Robert Regan to represent the state's 74th District, winning roughly 51.7% of the vote, while Regan won only 40%, according to MLive. In 2020, incumbent Republican won Mark Huizenga won the seat by more than 26%. Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
920K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy