Owner of Mr Fix creates nonprofit to help Ukrainians — including his parents

By day, Denys Kobzan is busy overseeing four Mr Fix locations in Virginia. But every other waking hour, he spends trying to help people in Ukraine, including his parents.

Kobzan, a native of Kharkiv, came to the U.S. in 2015 and started his business venture, a cell phone and computer repair company, the same year.

His parents have been unable to escape the war-torn country, he said.

“They were forced to leave our hometown and run from the war to western Ukraine,” he said. “Just in my hometown, more than 1,000 houses have been destroyed and that’s just one city. The damage is devastating.”

Since the first day of the war, Kobzan, who owns Mr Fix in Norfolk, Hampton, Richmond and Charlottesville, said he looked for ways to help from thousands of miles away.

He has coordinated the delivery of food, medicine and basic supplies by local volunteers to over a thousand people in Ukraine and relocated civilians from the eastern to the western part of the country.

In late April, Kobzan’s in-laws finally escaped and joined him and his wife, Yuliia, in their home in Northern Virginia.

“We hadn’t seen each other in seven years so it was a big deal for sure,” Kobzan said.

Eager to do all he can to help, Kobzan started a nonprofit called Tomorrow Ukraine . The organization provides supplies and covers shipping costs and logistics. Donations for items can be purchased through the website, tomorrowukraine.org , which also coordinates matches for temporary lodging and emotional support via photos, kind words and drawings.

“I can see the direct result this way,” he said.

A recent fundraiser in Washington, D.C., raised $11,000, he said.

“There are so many people that are in need at the moment,” Kobzan said.

The funds are also used to supply gear and equipment for firefighters and rescue teams in Ukraine. Kobzan also sells Ukrainian flag pins for $10 and “I Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts made by Ukrainian artists for $35.

“It’s been very tough and I’m very grateful to the U.S. government for all the support they provide … and the American citizens for their donations and emotional support,” Kobzan said.

