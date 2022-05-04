ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 78-year-old woman with dementia, heart problems found in Kansas

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — UPDATE: Wooten was located in Kansas and is safe, according to the Westminster Police Department.

A senior alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman with dementia and severe heart problems who hasn’t been heard from since the weekend.

Nathalyn Wooten drove to Colorado from Oklahoma on April 29, and she called her granddaughter on May 1 when she arrived in Westminster. It was the last time any of her family heard from her, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Wooten is described as a 5-foot-6, 245-pound white woman with brown hair and gray eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, brown slip-on shoes and carrying a red and black purse.

She was last seen driving her black 2006 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma license plate number LOS337 in the area of 5100 W. 120th Avenue in Westminster.

Anyone who has seen Wooten is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360.

