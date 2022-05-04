ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ApeCoin surges, then falls, after Elon Musk changes his Twitter profile picture to Bored Ape NFT collage

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zovdb_0fSjk5tH00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency linked to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, has had a volatile morning.

Once Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape NFTs (though not the actual NFTs themselves), ApeCoin soared 19% on Wednesday and hit a 24-hour high of $17.46, according to CoinGecko.

Then, things took a turn when Musk tweeted, “I dunno…seems kinda fungible,” at around 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, seemingly joking that non-fungible tokens may not be, well, so non-fungible, or unique and unreplicable.

Following Musk’s tweet, ApeCoin started to fall, and as of Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. EST, was trading at around $15.26.

Aside from today’s rollercoaster, ApeCoin has had a rough week.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Over the weekend, Bored Ape creator Yuga Labs made $320 million selling “Otherdeeds,” Ethereum-based virtual land deed NFTs for its yet-to-be released, highly-anticipated metaverse project “Otherside.” Purchases could only be made with ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency that is technically separate from Yuga Labs, but has been adopted by the company for the Bored Ape ecosystem.

However, the sale came with a lot of problems. Ethereum became so congested with transactions that the blockchain was pretty much unusable for hours, and users were left spending thousands on fees on failed transactions. This took a toll on the price of ApeCoin.

Although ApeCoin surged 50% and hit an all-time high on Thursday of $26.70 in anticipation of the Otherdeeds sale, it sank afterward on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collage#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Coingecko
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy