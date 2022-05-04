Travis Jankowski understands Mets role: 'Nobody's gonna be buying my jersey'

Travis Jankowski was in a rare spot as the Mets leadoff man to start Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Braves, and like many of his teammates so far this season, the journeyman outfielder made sure to capitalize.

Jankowski picked up two hits and scored three runs in the opening game of the twin bill, helping New York to a victory and setting the table for a doubleheader sweep.

For Jankowski, it was a role he cherished, because it comes with the reality that it’s not an opportunity that will come around often.

“I was pumped up, man,” Jankowski said. “That’s why you come in every day. Buck’s been great. He’s been keeping me in the loop with everything…I was definitely excited.”

Jankowski understands his role, but has made the most of it so far. He used his speed to leg out an infield single in game one on Tuesday. he has only started and played a full nine innings six times this season, including twice on Tuesday, and he has eight hits in that span, embracing his identity as a role player who always makes sure he is loose and ready when his number is called.

“No one's gonna be buying my jersey,” Jankowski said. “But I still think there's a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams and championship teams, and I think that's what we have in this clubhouse.

“A guy in my role can kind of get overlooked. You really have to check your ego at the door every day.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch