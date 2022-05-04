ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Police: Teen girl shot and killed by boyfriend in Brunswick

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brunswick Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

According to police, officers responded to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Resident had just left garage moments before collapse in Parma

They found an 18-year-old girl who had been shot.

The suspect was identified as Logan Robertson, 18, of Brunswick.

He was booked in the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder.

Police have not released any further information on the incident.

