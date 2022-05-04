Police: Teen girl shot and killed by boyfriend in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brunswick Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

According to police, officers responded to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They found an 18-year-old girl who had been shot.

The suspect was identified as Logan Robertson, 18, of Brunswick.

He was booked in the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder.

Police have not released any further information on the incident.

