Police: Teen girl shot and killed by boyfriend in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brunswick Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend.
According to police, officers responded to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
They found an 18-year-old girl who had been shot.
The suspect was identified as Logan Robertson, 18, of Brunswick.
He was booked in the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder.
