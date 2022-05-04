Teen suspect to be tried as adult in deadly shooting outside East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa – A reverse waiver request for one of the 10 teens charged in the deadly shooting outside of East High School in March has been denied.

A Polk County judge released the ruling Tuesday in the case of 16-year-old Romeo Perdomo. The teen had been seeking to have his case moved to juvenile court.

Perdomo and nine other teens are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury-causing injury. The charges stem from a shooting on March 7th that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez. He was not a student at East High School. The shooting also seriously injured East High School students Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez.

Investigators say Perdomo and the other defendants targetted Jose David Lopez in the shooting and fired their weapons from three cars as they drove by the school.

Perdomo’s trial is scheduled for June 27 th . If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorneys for 16-year-old Kevin Isidro Martinez, another suspect in the shooting, have also filed a motion for his case to be transferred to juvenile court but a hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled.

