Attention valedictorians: Please submit this 'Brightest & Best' form

By Peter Burke
WPTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Honor South Florida's high school valedictorians...

www.wptv.com

The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
WPTV

Florida math textbooks weren't evaluated by just math experts

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly one month after a press release accused some textbook publishers of trying to "indoctrinate" Florida students by including critical race theory and other prohibited topics into math textbooks, Florida’s Department of Education has moved 19 of those books from the naughty list to the state's approved list after publishers revised what state education leaders call "woke content."
Click10.com

Catalytic converter thefts soaring in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The owner of Ted Conner Landscaping in Pompano Beach said the crime happened fast. It only took one minute for a thief to crawl under a car and saw off its catalytic converter, a round canister that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust.
Click10.com

Unmarked BSO boat used for family fun, but who paid for it?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – While most of us can’t afford the high prices of owning a boat and record-high prices of filling it up and maintaining it, Local 10 News has learned that a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy has been helping himself to a taxpayer-bought sheriff’s department boat.
Click10.com

Gas giveaway happening this weekend in Broward County

TAMARAC, Fla. – Interested in scoring some free gas this weekend?. House of Love Ministries is hosting another “Gas on God” giveaway this weekend in hopes of helping out those in need. According to an event flyer, the giveaway will be held from noon to 3 p.m....
NewPelican

Gonzales announces run for Florida House Seat 100

Oakland Park – Linda Thompson Gonzales announced her Florida House candidacy Friday at Cyth & Co. coffee shop. This will be her second attempt to win the coastal district which runs from Fort Lauderdale to the Palm Beach County line and was formerly District 93. With the legislature redrawing district maps in a special session last month, those voters are now in District 100 and are, according to Gonzales’ campaign staff, one third Democrat, one third Republican and one third no party affiliation, what she calls “a true microcosm of Florida.”
WPTV

FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.
