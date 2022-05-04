Attention valedictorians: Please submit this 'Brightest & Best' form

Oakland Park – Linda Thompson Gonzales announced her Florida House candidacy Friday at Cyth & Co. coffee shop. This will be her second attempt to win the coastal district which runs from Fort Lauderdale to the Palm Beach County line and was formerly District 93. With the legislature redrawing district maps in a special session last month, those voters are now in District 100 and are, according to Gonzales’ campaign staff, one third Democrat, one third Republican and one third no party affiliation, what she calls “a true microcosm of Florida.”

