Iowa State

Absentee Ballots Requests Being Taken For Primary Election

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD)– Voters wishing to vote absentee in the June Primary Election can begin submitting requests for a ballot. Due to new legislation signed into law last year mailed requests...

Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Abby Finkenauer will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, Supreme Court rules

U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer is eligible to appear on the Democratic primary ballot, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday. The Supreme Court overturned a district court decision to bar Finkenauer from the ballot due to three undated or incorrectly dated signatures. In the court’s majority opinion, the justices argued Iowa law sets out a […] The post Abby Finkenauer will appear on the Democratic primary ballot, Supreme Court rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

