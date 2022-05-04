Absentee Ballots Requests Being Taken For Primary Election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO