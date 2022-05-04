ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Ex-MIT prof convicted of trying to steal from son’s estate

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who once staged his own shooting has been found guilty of forgery and other charges for trying to swindle millions of dollars from his dead son’s estate. John Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton, was convicted Tuesday...

Public Safety
