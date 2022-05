If there's a name associated with premium audio, it's got to be Sennheiser. The company has made waves in the audio space for decades, and most recently, it's been known for making excellent headphones and earbuds with fantastic sound quality. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, released in 2020, are still among the best earbuds you can buy these days, with serviceable ANC and very rich sound. It's been two years since those were released, and that means it's time for a refresh. Meet the Momentum True Wireless 3, the next entry in the company's wireless earbuds range. And they're packing a lot of improvements compared to the 2020 generation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO