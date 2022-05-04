No Mow May: Help protect pollinators

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
One of the best ways to help an animal in need is to adopt. And while there are many adult and senior dogs available across the state in Maine shelters, there are also loads of puppies, too!. According to a recent post from the Humane Society of The Waterville Area,...
Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Chicken Noodle Soup. This 1-year-old pup can be nervous in new situations and environments but just needs a little positivity and patience to come out of his shell. Chicken Noodle Soup would do best in a home where any children are over the age of 8.
GARDENING expert Alan Titchmarsh has revealed how to keep your garden free of weeds - and it’s really easy. The horticulturist, in a video for BBC Gardening World, demonstrated how to weed between borders to keep them tidy. He used just a hand trowel to tackle the different types...
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote. The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
Here are answers to a few common garden questions. 1. How often should I water my plants? If newly planted in the ground, 1” of slow watering once a week is adequate. For established ground plants, the roots are deeper allowing for moisture uptake, so water if no rain for over 2 weeks. For potted plants, do the finger test by placing finger into the soil and water if dry.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- If you've been to the lakefront recently, you probably noticed some pesky creatures flying around. They're called Midge flies and are typically active around this time of year. "If you open your mouth, they like going in there too...up your nose. Just about anywhere," said Jan-Marie...
Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
He hasn't said anything to me yet, but just one glance at my husband when he's staring out the window at our yard with a little drip of drool peeking out of the corner of his mouth is all I need to see to know that he is literally salivating at the thought of mowing our lawn.
Planting season has begun across the United States. When planning your garden or landscaping for the season, it is important to be aware of which plants could potentially be dangerous to the environment, or even illegal to plant in your state. What is an invasive plant? According to the U.S....
LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn - a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees. It didn't happen all at once, says the mother of two young kids. “We started smothering small sections of the lawn each year with cardboard and mulch and planting them, and by now the front yard is probably three-quarters planting beds,” she says. “Every year we do more.”
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – When an over-the-road truck driver’s dog disappeared on La Crosse’s northside, he turned to social media for help. An army of volunteers combed the city to find the chihuahua. Nearly a week later- they did. Of all the miles he’s traveled, trucker...
