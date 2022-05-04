ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Open for summer?: 3Oth Street renovation update

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKsQw_0fSjhWQc00

A look down on the 30th Street, Garden of the Gods entrance renovation in Colorado Springs is revealing. “30th street is a big project,” said Colorado Springs Engineering, Project Manager, Robin Allen.

Work started the end of last summer. What you see currently is a bunch of dirt, some concrete forms where the roundabout is planned for the park entrance, new retaining walls along 30th Street, and lots of heavy equipment.

“A lot of the work that we’ve done so far is underground,” said Allen. Extensive drainage work is now buried. Road base also expanded to take the road from 24 feet wide to a safer and more efficient 37 feet across.

With warmer days the project should go through a rapid much more visible transformation. “So for the next two months we’re going to be working on roadway preparation, curb and gutter, asphalt installation, roundabout construction at Gateway Road,” said Allen. Project managers want this phase open for summer.

There is a tight timeline ahead with work still happening during the first weeks of the summer season. The likely opening will be somewhere between mid June and early July. Work then shifts to the south phase.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, nearly 2,000 first responders in Pueblo County are participating in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP). According to officials with the Chemical Depot, the exercise scenario involves a simulated chemical incident at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot and another non-related emergency within Pueblo County. The training will require The post Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Charming 1903 Colorado Bungalow For Sale is a Find

A charming and historic Fort Collins bungalow is currently for sale, giving someone the chance to experience Old Town living at its finest. Check Out this Charming Fort Collins Home for Sale. This adorable bungalow currently listed for sale is located at 227 South Sherwood Street. See Inside a 1920...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KPCW

Developer to give update on Mayflower Mountain Resort

This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
9NEWS

New affordable apartment complex opens in Denver

DENVER — A new affordable housing community in Denver's Westwood neighborhood held its grand opening Tuesday. Avenida del Sol, an 80-unit affordable family housing development serving families and individuals, was developed by Gorman & Co. > Video above: Tips for navigating a pricey rental market. The development is located...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Road work on I-25 south of Colorado Springs will add challenges, congestion for summer travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As summer vacation season approaches, traffic on Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and the city of Fountain will be slower and heavier -- partly because of several road projects along that eight-mile stretch. KRDO As KRDO NewsChannel 13 previously reported, the Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing to replace The post Road work on I-25 south of Colorado Springs will add challenges, congestion for summer travelers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Android Tv#Urban Construction#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
KRDO News Channel 13

Popular Colorado Springs park road set to reopen June 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Outdoor enthusiasts will soon regain access through a popular Colorado Springs park. City officials say a section of N. Cheyenne Canyon Rd. that's been closed for bridge repairs since September is set to reopen just after Memorial Day. The city chose to close that stretch of the road in the The post Popular Colorado Springs park road set to reopen June 1 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Cañon City tables Safe Outdoor Space ordinance following public outcry

Cañon City, Colo. — On Monday, Cañon City tabled the second reading of an ordinance that would give a temporary safe space to people experiencing homelessness. “It’s set up that they have six months, so it’s not a permanent setting,” said Cañon City councilmember, Tim Denehey, representing District 4. “But… we’re trying to help basically, […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

New red light camera added in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added an additional red light camera at Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard as part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program.”  Two cameras went live in April as part of the same program at the intersection of Black Forest and Woodmen, as well as Barnes and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy