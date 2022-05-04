ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“You Can YouTube That Sh*t:” Lainey Wilson Clarified Which “Things A Man Oughta Know” At Stagecoach & I’m Here For It

By Dave Pidancet
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNrO9_0fSjhTmR00
Julian Bajsel

I’ll admit that the first time I heard Lainey Wilson’s ACM award-winning song “Things A Man Oughta Know,” I felt a little self-conscious. “Oh great, here’s another list of manly stuff I need to stop sucking at.”

“I can hook a trailer on a two-inch hitch

I can shoot a shotgun, I can catch a fish

I can change a tire on the side of a road

Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know”

Sunday at Stagecoach, though, she let me off the hook… sort of.

As she introduced the final song of her set, she told the crowd that it’s not a song about changing tires or catching fish, despite what that first verse sounds like. On stage, Lainey declared:

“You can YouTube that shit.”

It was straight fire from Lainey that drew some laughs from the crowd and a big sigh of relief from me. Because the one time I changed a tire on the side of the road, it took me forever. And when I catch fish, it’s mostly luck (except for that one time at Convict Lake when that trout I spotted out past the rocks didn’t stand a chance).

There’s more to being a man than fishing and shooting and changing tires, and I was like “Hell yeah, Lainey!” while I sipped on a Bud and flexed for no reason. But then I listened to the song, free of my surface-level manly expectations, and realized I wasn’t off the hook after all.

The lyrics build a heartbreaking and challenging image of all the hard, emotional work that it takes to maintain a relationship, the type of manly stuff that isn’t as obvious or fun to talk about as fishing and cars and beer.

Lainey and the couple of guys (Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton) who share writing credits on the song, speak truth to men. And the high character, manly stuff they’re talking about, and what I want to be known for as a man, won’t show up during my late night, YouTube binges.

Lainey was the perfect person to sing this one out in the desert sun. She showed that crowd her rising star power, and she made me think. And getting me to think about anything but my headache or my sunburn on the third day of a country music festival was something.

Now excuse me while I go fire up YouTube before fishing season starts around here….

And since “Things A Man Oughta Know” isn’t on YouTube, here’s a rockin’ performance of “Straight Up Sideways.”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Does Some Front Porch Pickin’ Of Another Unreleased Song And I’m Already Ready For A New Album

Is it too soon to start asking Charles Wesley Godwin to put out a new album? It’s only been a few months since Charles dropped his incredible sophomore album, How the Mighty Fall. And it’s one I’ve had on repeat pretty much since it came out. Every time I listen to his music I pick up something new in the lyrics, or have a new favorite song from the last time I listened to the album, even if I’ve heard them […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Does Some Front Porch Pickin’ Of Another Unreleased Song And I’m Already Ready For A New Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Stagecoach#Manly#Acm
Whiskey Riff

I Saw Zach Bryan Live At Stagecoach, And Now I Get It

My first clue that Zach Bryan Fever had hit Stagecoach happened the second Shenandoah left the Palomino stage on Saturday afternoon. Zach was up next, and it took ten seconds for the average age of the crowd to drop by a decade. I’m an older Millennial, so I suddenly felt… old.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

128K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy