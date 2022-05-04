ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okfuskee County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING The strongest winds have eased, but southwest winds with occasional gusts of 25 to 40 mph are still possible early this morning and into this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Roane FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 430 AM EDT early this morning for portions of Central West Virginia and central West Virginia, including the following counties, in Central West Virginia, Braxton. In central West Virginia, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer and Roane. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okfuskee#Preston Okmulgee
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 430 AM EDT early this morning for portions of Central West Virginia and central West Virginia, including the following counties, in Central West Virginia, Braxton. In central West Virginia, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer and Roane. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. For the Opequon Creek...including Martinsburg...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Water begins to cover backyards of homes on Bowers Road (County Road 1/1). Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) is flooded and impassible. Water also approaches Golf Course Road (County Road 36) and Grapevine Road (County Road 9/14). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet, or 5.6 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 01/22/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 4.4 Sat 3 am 5.3 7.6 9.9 10.6 2am Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Fairfax The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KFVS12

First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms tomorrow evening

(KFVS) - An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially late in the day. There looks to be a modest threat of strong storms and flash flooding with this system from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Meanwhile, tonight will be breezy and very...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cumberland. In Delaware, Kent. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northeast winds will develop Saturday and continue through the beginning of next week. A prolonged period of elevated tides and coastal flooding is likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through Monday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/03 PM 6.7 0.4 2.0 None 08/03 AM 8.1 1.8 2.5 Minor 08/04 PM 7.4 1.1 2.7 None 09/04 AM 8.2 1.9 2.6 Minor 09/05 PM 7.3 1.0 2.5 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy