Budweiser Clydesdales return to Corpus Christi

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are in Corpus Christi as part of this year's Buc Days events.

The last time they were here was in 2017.

The Clydesdales will be making appearances around the city but you can visit them at a temporary stable set up in the La Palmera Mall parking lot.

It's set up between JC Penney and Firestone.

You can visit the horses during regular business hours.

On Sunday, the Clydesdales will be parading around the parking lot beginning at 6 p.m.