Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem’s newest restaurant serving up arepa con queso, bandeja tipica and other Colombian specialties

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Colombian Mex Restaurant, offering traditional Colombian cuisine, opened Friday at 107 E. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

A new spot for empanandas, bandeja tipica and other Colombian specialties has taken root in Bethlehem.

Colombian Mex Restaurant, offering traditional Colombian cuisine, opened Friday at 107 E. Union Blvd., co-owner Rose Hernandez said. The renovated space previously housed Viva Cafe, which closed last year.

The 14-seat Colombian Mex Restaurant, operated by Hernandez and her husband, Manuel Espinoza, serves chicken specialties such as breaded chicken and chicken with rice; seafood dishes such as red snapper, shrimp in garlic sauce and seafood casserole; and meat options such as carne asada, churrasco, grilled pork chops and bandeja tipica (grilled beef, pork skin, egg, corn cake, sweet plantain, rice, beans, avocado and sausage).

A variety of breakfast platters, $6.50-$12.25, include a calentado completo (mixed rice and beans with scrambled eggs, sausage, corn cake and steak).

“Our beef and chicken empanadas have been very popular,” Espinoza said. “People are also really loving our arepa con queso, which are corn cakes with cheese, and our bandeja tipica plate, which is a combination platter of rice, beans, chicharron, avocado and more.”

Other menu highlights include soups such as meat balls (Mondays), lentil (Wednesdays) and green plantain (Thursdays); sides such as tostones, French fries and fried cassava; and desserts such as chocolate flan, tres leches cake and caramel flan.

Daily lunch specials ($9.50 each), available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., include chicken Marsala on Mondays, grilled pork chop with rice and beans on Tuesdays, fish filet with rice and boiled potato on Wednesdays, grilled steak in mushroom sauce with rice and beans on Thursdays and grilled steak with rice and beans on Fridays.

The restaurant, which offers takeout, delivery and catering, is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Info: 610-419-1253.

Comments / 3

