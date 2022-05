BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Recent storms in the Gem State have helped bolster snowpack levels across Idaho these past weeks. Looking at some of the snowpack data, figures for Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) are much higher than they were at the end of March. At that time, many of the water basins in southern Idaho were at roughly 65% of normal water content for the time of year. These numbers have drastically rebounded over the past month, does that mean we're no longer in a drought?

