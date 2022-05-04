ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Walmart pulls store-brand baby wipes for a ‘quality issue.’ What parents need to know

By David J. Neal
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s enough of a problem with Walmart’s house brand of baby wipes, Parent’s Choice, that 18 lots have been pulled from shelves. But, as of Wednesday morning, the biggest of big box retailers...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

