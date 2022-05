A pediatric hepatitis outbreak with mysterious origins is continuing to grow, as more U.S. states investigate cases of kids developing the liver illness without a known cause. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating 109 cases in 24 states and Puerto Rico, Dr. Jay Butler, CDC’s deputy director for infectious diseases, said during a media briefing Friday. The agency is also investigating five deaths linked to the outbreak. Most of the 109 children required hospitalization, and eight needed a liver transplant.

