ABINGTON – COVID-19 cases remained on the upswing, rising for the sixth straight week on the state and local level, reports released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show. In 23 communities on the South Shore, the number of cases over the two weeks ending April 30 rates rose 20.5% to 2,049 cases. That is higher than the statewide increase of 14.5% in the same period. Case counts rose in 20 out of the 23 South Shore communities. ...

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO