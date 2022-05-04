ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

WATCH: Ohio parking garage partially collapses at apartment complex

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n10kv_0fSjfQdK00

Officials said there were no injuries after a parking garage partially collapsed at an apartment complex in Parma, south of Cleveland, overnight on May 3-4.

Footage shared by the Parma Fire Department in the early hours shows water in a parking deck at a residential complex on Laurent Road. Additional photos show a car sitting precariously atop a hole.

No injuries were reported and all building occupants were accounted for, the fire department said.

Crews would be on site Wednesday to investigate the cause of the collapse, according to local reports.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Parma Fire Department via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Parma, OH
Accidents
Parma, OH
Sports
Parma, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio two-year-old dead after found in swimming pool

Police in Ohio say a two-year-old is dead after it was found in a swimming pool. Brunswick Police say they responded last night to a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Responders say when they arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Laurent#Accident#The Parma Fire Department#Storyful#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy