WATCH: Ohio parking garage partially collapses at apartment complex

Officials said there were no injuries after a parking garage partially collapsed at an apartment complex in Parma, south of Cleveland, overnight on May 3-4.

Footage shared by the Parma Fire Department in the early hours shows water in a parking deck at a residential complex on Laurent Road. Additional photos show a car sitting precariously atop a hole.

No injuries were reported and all building occupants were accounted for, the fire department said.

Crews would be on site Wednesday to investigate the cause of the collapse, according to local reports.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Parma Fire Department via Storyful

