The city of Venice, Italy, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world. Known internationally for being a city crossed by canals, Venice attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists who choose the place to enjoy the city by navigating the famous gondolas. But, did you know that there is also an African Venice? Named Ganvie, the village is located in Benin. It may not have as many tourists as the Italian city, however, it has a historical representation of great significance and is growing interest by international tourists.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO