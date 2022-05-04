ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Hanson Capital Group to bring home rental community to east McKinney

By Brooklynn Cooper
 2 days ago
Hanson Capital Group is bringing a home rental community to east McKinney. The real estate firm, which has offices...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New retail store Popshelf now open in McKinney

Popshelf has opened one of its first Texas stores at 2821 Craig Drive in McKinney, in the former Pier1 location. The store opened in late April. Popshelf aims to provide an affordable and stress-free shopping experience, offering seasonal items, home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, party goods and more, according to a Popshelf news release. About 95% of items in the store will be priced at $5 or less. Each store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs, according to the news release. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Trail Community Church closes in McKinney

The McKinney location of Preston Trail Community Church permanently closed in April. The church was located at 1611 Wilmeth Road. While the McKinney location closed, the Frisco campus of the church remains open. It is located at 8055 Independence Parkway. The nondenominational Christian church offers services in person and online and has age-appropriate programming for birth through high school. 972-668-1244. www.prestontrail.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New 18-story residential building being proposed at Legacy West in Plano

A new 18-story high-rise apartment building is being proposed on one of the last pieces of undeveloped land at Legacy West in Plano. The residential tower would have 177 units and be constructed on 2 acres on the southeast corner of SH 121 and Windrose Avenue, according to city planning documents. Legacy West is Plano’s $3 billion mixed-use development site that includes corporate offices, multi-family homes, retail shopping and restaurants.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: Here are 5 restaurants that have recently opened in Plano

From Texas barbecue mixed with Trinidadian-style influences to sushi, these five eateries are now part of the Plano dining community. 1. Willie Meshack’s BBQ is now open in Plano. The family-run restaurant held a soft opening for ts new location in February at 200 Coit Road, Ste. 112, near Central Market. The company is owned and operated by Willie Meshack Jr.; his wife, Roberta Plaza; and her mother, Yolande Plaza. Roberta said the concept behind the restaurant was to balance traditional, smoke-style, craft Texas barbecue with Trinidadian-style side dishes made by her and her mother. Customers can choose among prime brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage with a variety of sides, including a baked potato, cole slaw, beans, and macaroni and cheese. Sandwiches are served with a fry-bake bread, a Caribbean-style bread that Yolande makes daily. 972-905-5424. www.instagram.com/williemeshacksbbq.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Palmercare Chiropractic opens location in west Frisco

Palmercare Chiropractic opened May 2 at 12020 Teel Parkway, Ste. 104, Frisco. Chiropractors with the company rectify spinal misalignments to the restore correct shape, according to the Palmercare Chiropractic website. Care for children is available alongside chiropractic services for athletes. 469-287-2072. http://frisco.palmercare.com. Matt Payne reports on Frisco City Hall and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kirby-Smith Machinery to open in McKinney

Kirby-Smith Machinery is looking to open in McKinney at 6201 N. McDonald St. McKinney City Council agreed to annex and zone about 12 acres in this area for commercial purposes at its May 3 meeting. Kirby-Smith Machinery will use the site for “heavy machinery sales and storage,” according to meeting documents. The business distributes heavy equipment and cranes within the central United States, offering items for sale, lease and rent. An estimated opening date was not announced. www.kirby-smith.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New York buyer snaps up the buzziest section of Dallas' Henderson Avenue

A huge chunk of Henderson Avenue with some of the buzziest businesses has changed hands. According to a release, New York-based real estate investment trust company Acadia Realty Trust acquired a stretch of properties that includes restaurants, nightlife, and retailers such as Warby Parker, The Skellig, Tecovas, Bonobos, Gemma, Sfuzzi, High Fives, Shell Shack, The Porch, and Tei Tei Robata Bar.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Layne’s Chicken Fingers in Roanoke celebrates 1 year in business

Layne’s Chicken Fingers at 1500 N. Hwy. 377, Roanoke, celebrated one year in business April 23. The restaurant chain, which is known for its chicken fingers, sandwiches and other menu items, was founded in College Station with three locations in College Station and other locations in Lewisville, Frisco, Allen and Katy in addition to Roanoke. 682-237-7883. www.layneschickenfingers.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

