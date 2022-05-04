ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTXL ABC 27 News

Refuge House opens Carmela's Place to give victims of sexual violence a fresh start

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSWyA_0fSjf3f600

More than a thousand men and women of sexual violence have found resources through Refuge House.

Last month, they received 150 calls concerning sexual violence.

Although Tallahassee is a small city, sex trafficking is still a concern and having facilities like Carmela's Place is needed in our area.

Refuge House in Tallahassee offers emergency shelter for victims of sexual violence and temporary housing to get them on their feet.

Executive Director of Refuge House Emily Mitchem said over the past eight years more than a thousand sexual violence victims have sought resources through their non profit.

"There is a need. Tallahassee is like every other town in America," said Emily Mitchem.

Emergency shelter, counseling, having a place to lay their head for a few nights or needing permanent placement are the tools Mitchem provides.

"What we see long term is just amazing turn around," said Mitchem.

Mitchem said people that have used their resources have made life changing progress.

"To be able to see people come through just unimaginable hardships and really just take life on and make it their own is just humbling" said Mitchem.

Mitchem said Refuge House is also offering Carmela's Place.

Its giving survivors a place where they can stay for up to two years to get their lives back on track.

While living at the house, each person will have their own plan to success.

Robin Hassler Thompson, Executive Director of STAC, Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center said having a place for survivors to call home is the first step to healing.

"Housing is really the number one need that victims of sex trafficking have so its a tremendous asset to our community that there's an option for housing" said Robin Hassler Thompson.

Thompson said this is another place that she can call to help a victim that comes her way.

Carmela's Place is an eight bedroom road to new opportunities for survivors.

The facility is in an undisclosed location to ensure permanent safety.

For more information about Carmela’s Place or how to make a donation, visit Refuge House .

The 24-hour hotline is available by calling 850-681-2111.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Sexual Violence#Sex Trafficking#Another Place#Violent Crime#Refuge House
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
RELIGION
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County to host food insecurity community conversations

From May 3 through June 2, the Leon County Government will host a series of meetings to engage residents in conversations about food insecurity and how to address it. This series is held in partnership with America's Second Harvest of the Big Ben and the Children's Services Council of Leon County. Each meeting will be held in neighborhoods with the highest food insecurity rates in the county.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Vice

Nearly 1 in 5 Trans Young People Attempted Suicide Last Year

Nearly half of all LGBTQ youth and 53 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously contemplated suicide last year, according to a survey on LGBTQ youth mental health released by the Trevor Project Wednesday. One in five young transgender and nonbinary people also reported a suicide attempt within the last...
MENTAL HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Camila Cabello Launches Fund to Protect Kids and Families From Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Law

In response to Florida's contentious "Don't Say Gay" law, Camila Cabello is fighting to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and their families. According to Variety, Cabello plans to hold a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 8, where she will discuss the launch of her new "Protect Our Kids" fund, which is designed to provide necessary funds to teachers, students, and families impacted by the new legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy