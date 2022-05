Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."

