PlayStation's acquisition of Bungie is being probed by the FTC, which could impact when the deal closes. Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its intent to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion. The deal was massive, as Bungie was once an Xbox-owned studio and is responsible for creating the platform holder's biggest franchise in Halo. Since splintering off of Microsoft and leaving Halo behind, Bungie has been working on the Destiny series, which has proven to be so successful that it has helped spawn many other live service titles. As such, PlayStation saw the value in the developer and sought to scoop them up. The news broke just shortly after Microsoft announced its acquisition of Activision, but Sony maintained its deal had been in the works for months.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO