Cathedral City, CA

Cause of industrial fire in Cathedral City under investigation

By Jennifer Franco
 2 days ago
Investigators are looking into the cause of an industrial fire in Cathedral City that broke out Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the flames ignited around 9:00 p.m. near Ramon Road and Crossley Road.

News Channel 3 received video of the scene from a viewer.

Firefighters mopped up for several hours and surveyed the damage caused by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the extent of the damage is unknown.

KESQ News Channel 3

