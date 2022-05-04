ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Car Slams Through Brick Building In Verona

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
A car slammed through the side of a brick building early Wednesday, May 4 in Verona. Photo Credit: Verona Police Department (Facebook)

A car slammed through the side of a brick medical center early Wednesday, May 4 in Essex County.

The driver of the Toyota wagon was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries after the crash at 50 Pompton Avenue in Verona around 7 a.m., police said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at First Care Medical due to the damage to the building.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with any additional information can contact Officer Ruff at (973) 239-5000.

