¿Qué Pasa? Festival rescheduled due to inclement weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival that was planned for May 7 is now being moved to June 11 due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber announced.

The annual festival was set to make its return after being put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are making this decision solely with our partners' and vendors' safety and happiness in mind. This move will also ensure maximum turnout to the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, providing more guests and customers for our many vendors, since the weather would majorly dampen our turnout as well as cause issues for our fantastic entertainers & dance groups," the chamber said in the announcement.

The festival will still be held along the Canal Walk from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

