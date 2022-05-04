ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Draymond Green Comments on Flipping Off Memphis Fans

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Js0EP_0fSjeIvN00

He was not happy about being booed after catching an elbow to the eye.

Draymond Green isn’t making many friends in Memphis to start the Warriors ’ series against the Grizzlies.

Early in Tuesday night’s Game 2, Green caught an elbow to the face from Memphis center Xavier Tillman, going down in a heap as the Grizzlies went up the floor with the ball. He had to leave the game.

He had a message for the home fans as he went into the locker room, though. As fans booed Green while he exited the floor, he let the double birds fly , and was very unapologetic when speaking to the media after the fact.

“You’re gonna boo somebody who they elbowed in the eye and face is running (with) blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip ’em off … If they’re going to be that nasty, I will be nasty too. I’m assuming the cheers was because they know I’ll be fined. Great, I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine.”

Green would return to play 32 minutes for Golden State, scoring six points and adding 10 rebounds and seven assists in the 106–101 loss.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grizzlies star Ja Morant took over the game , leading all scorers with 47 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists in the win, which evened the series at 1–1.

The series has been a chippy one for Green already. He was ejected after a controversial flagrant-2 foul in Game 1, a 117–116 Warriors win, and defended his own style of play afterward.

“I am never going to change the way I play basketball,” he said Monday . “It’s gotten me this far. Gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

Game 3 between the two Western Conference teams is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors .

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipped Off#Draymond Green Comments#Flipping Off Memphis Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy