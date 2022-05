Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is keeping a positive mindset amid his latest injury that could keep him out for the rest of the Western Conference Semifinals. Payton sustained a left elbow fracture early in the first quarter of their Game 2 showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday after he was fouled hard by Brandon Clarke. With the Young Glove airborne after finding a clear path to the basket, the Memphis forward came from behind and hit him in the head.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO