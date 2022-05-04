ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana duo arrested after millions of dollars in cocaine seized during traffic stop

By Stacie Richard
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVhFm_0fSjd1y400

COVINGTON, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop early Monday morning in St. Tammany.

Troopers stopped a 2005 Peterbilt 387 traveling on I-12 East. During the stop, troopers asked if they could search the vehicle.

‘You don’t treat anybody or any animals like that’: Louisiana parents charged with murdering daughter

The search uncovered 55 kilograms of cocaine.

“The street value of this amount of cocaine is estimated at $5.5 million,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

New York residents Melvin Contreras, 32, and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante, were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on drug related charges.

LSP says, “Troopers followed up with federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the case has been referred to federal authorities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Peterbilt#Lsp
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after search of alleged drug dealer’s apartment in Louisiana uncovers heroin, pot, meth, cocaine, gun and more

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd. Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints. “Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, […]
HAMMOND, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy