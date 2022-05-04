Louisiana man accused of spitting out baggies full of drugs, hiding marijuana in rectum during medical examination

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with a disabled vehicle in the woods off Hwy. 10 near Bogalusa.

Upon arrival, “deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Isaac G. Sabatier, 38, a resident of Music Street in New Orleans,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sabatier initially refused any help from EMS.

An investigation ensued during which deputies found a large amount of illegal drugs.

WPSO says, “Sabatier, who had a suspended driver’s license, no license tag, no insurance and no vehicle registration, was found to be in possession of marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine.”

A back pack was also found during the search.

The back pack contained these items:

A set of scales

Plastic baggies

$303 in cash

Sabatier was subsequently apprehended and that is when deputies saw something that made them want to check Sabatier’s mouth.

The suspect “was forced to spit out the items in his mouth which consisted of twelve baggies, five of which contained heroin and seven of which contained cocaine,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WPSO says Sabatier admitted to swallowing narcotics and was taken to a local hospital.

During the examination, “additional marijuana was discovered in a plastic tube which was concealed in Sabatier’s rectum,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is facing these charges:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstruction of justice by evidence tampering

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

No proof of registration

Driving while under suspension

Sabatier remains in the Washington Parish Jail as bond has not been set.

“It is not unusual for drugs to enter Washington Parish from the New Orleans area,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This time didn’t work out for you, Mr. Sabatier. Welcome to the Washington Parish Jail and I hope you enjoyed your encounter with our diligent deputies.”

