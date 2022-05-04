ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Mark Cavendish ‘excited’ by Giro d’Italia stage win opportunities

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J5OX_0fSjcRh600
Sport

Mark Cavendish declared himself to be in relaxed mood as he eyes opportunities to add to his tally of 15 career Giro d’Italia stage wins over the next three weeks.

The Manxman will contest the Italian Grand Tour for the first time since 2013, and only the sixth time in his storied career, when it rolls out of Budapest on Friday morning.

His selection in the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad has sparked inevitable speculation about whether he will miss out on the Tour de France – having won four stages and equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 last summer – but Cavendish’s focus is entirely on the Giro, which starts with three days in Hungary.

“It’s nine years since the last time I did the Giro, and I won the red points jersey and I won five stages (in 2013),” he said.

“It’s a race I’ve always liked to do in the past. Obviously the dynamic (of the race) might have changed in the last nine years, it might not be the race I remember, but we’ll see.”

Cavendish has never made a target of the points classification and there is little chance of him donning the race leader’s pink jersey for a fourth time given the uphill finish to Friday’s opening stage to the Royal Palace in Visegrad, but he would love to add to his 15 stages.

There are seven recognised sprint opportunities on this year’s route, the first of them on Sunday’s stage to Balatonfured.

Cavendish will be supported by a squad that includes expert lead-out man Michael Morkov, Davide Ballerini and British rider James Knox among others, with stage hunting their primary objective.

“I’ve got some incredible guys in front of me,” Cavendish said of the team’s lead-out train. “I think that’s the biggest factor in the confidence I have. I know I have incredible guys I can trust who are in form…

“There’s a few opportunities I think, so I’m pretty excited.”

Cavendish goes into the Giro with three victories to his name in 2022, the pick of them on Italian soil in Milan-Torino. That has all come after a horror crash at Ghent Six Day in November when he suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs.

It was a sad end to a dream 2021. A couple of months after stage wins in the Tour of Turkey gave him his first victories of any kind in more than two years, Cavendish capitalised on a late call-up to the Tour squad to roll back the years with four stage wins, his first in the race since 2016.

That helped Cavendish, who will turn 37 during the Giro, earn another extension to his career but brought no guarantee he would be back at the Tour this year with a shot at beating Merckx.

TODO: define component type factbox

Reporters at his pre-Giro press conference on Wednesday knew better than to raise the spectre of the Tour, a topic Cavendish has no interest in discussing.

In a Eurosport podcast this week he voiced a fear of artificially creating an intra-squad rivalry with Fabio Jakobsen, who is expected to lead the team in France.

“Fabio and myself have supported each other so much in the last years and the last thing I want and the last thing he wants – the thing that scares me about all this – is for any sort of rivalry to be created between us,” he said.

“I know from experience what happens when the press want to create a rivalry, it’s not that nice and unfortunately it does start to cause friction. We’re not like that and I don’t want to be like that.

“That’s why I’m reluctant to talk about it because I don’t want to fall out with a mate because of something outside our control.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
TechRadar

Giro d'Italia live stream 2022 and how to watch every cycling stage online from anywhere

The 2022 Giro d'Italia is underway and the fight for the pink jersey is on. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz and Britain’s Simon Yates are among the favourites as the riders ready themselves for the 105th edition of this iconic Grand Tour cycling race. It's the first Grand Tour of the season and one that no self respecting cycling fan will want to miss. Get planning for three glorious weeks of cycling on TV. Here's how to watch a 2022 Giro d'Italia live stream online from anywhere.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Knox
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Davide Ballerini
The Independent

Simon Yates preaches patience in preparation for tilt at pink in Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates is preaching patience as he prepares to launch another tilt at pink in the Giro d’Italia.The 29-year-old Lancastrian is once again among the favourites to win the first Grand Tour of the year ahead of Friday’s opening stage in Hungary.This is the fifth-consecutive season the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider has made the Giro his primary target, prioritising it over the Tour de France, and it might just be his best chance to win it.“There are many things that keep bringing me back,” Yates said. “It’s just a race I enjoy racing. We have a lot of Italian staff on...
CYCLING
newschain

Labour victor in South Yorkshire tells PM: enough is enough

South Yorkshire’s newly elected mayor has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson “sleight of hand is no replacement for substance, spin no replacement for support”, after retaining the post for Labour. Oliver Coppard was declared winner of the mayoral race on Friday afternoon in Sheffield after the count...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Tour De France#I Won#The Italian Grand Tour#Quickstep#The Royal Palace
newschain

SNP runaway winners as Tories drop to third in council elections

The SNP returned the highest number of councillors in Thursday’s election while Scottish Labour was able to capitalise on the collapse of the Tories in Scotland. The ruling party increased their figure by 22 to 453 councillors in Scotland, almost 200 more than Scottish Labour in second place with 282.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Keir Starmer denies Covid law breach as police probe ‘curry and beer’ gathering

Sir Keir Starmer said a lockdown curry and beer gathering being investigated by police was purely for work purposes and did not breach coronavirus rules. Durham Constabulary announced on Friday it was investigating claims an evening event attended by the Labour leader with other senior party figures and activists while campaigning last year might have broken pandemic social distancing regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Ellis Genge predicts Leicester will play Leinster and not their reputation

Ellis Genge respects Leinster’s European pedigree but has warned the Heineken Champions Cup favourites that Leicester refuse to be cast as “plucky losers” heading into Saturday’s quarter-final. The leaders of the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship clash at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in their fifth...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy