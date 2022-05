Well, the 11-game winning streak was fun while it lasted, huh? It’s extremely difficult to carry one that long, and it’s easy to forget that before last year, the Yankees hadn’t posted one last beyond 10 since 1985. Even the late-’90s dynasty Yankees failed to capture this many in a row. Eventually, the breaks simply don’t go your way, and enough performances are off by just enough to upset the rhythm. That was the story of the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO