NFL analyst calls Kirk Cousins vs. Jameis Winston London matchup delicious

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has his knife and fork ready to digest what he deems as a delectable treat of a matchup in Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings taking on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in London.

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that the two NFC teams would be clashing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2.

When appearing on Good Morning Football, Brandt compared the much-anticipated matchup next season to the kind of food you can’t eat.

“One of the things we do in America that’s kind of insufferably American is we describe things as delicious that aren’t food or you can’t eat. Jameis Winston vs. Kirk Cousins is delicious,” said Brandt. “I mean it’s the Vikings vs. Saints. Let’s have a 48-45 game.

“…[Both quarterbacks are] chuckers. They were born chucking. They’ll go out chucking. Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. Chris Olave could be this year’s Justin Jefferson.”

The Vikings are expected to take a significant leap on the offensive end of things with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking over the reigns as the head coach.

Cousins threw for the quietest 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions you’ll ever hear in 2021. But he’ll be back under center with an embarrassment of riches at the skilled positions with Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Irv Smith Jr.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also addressed the interior offensive line by adding more bodies to the mix to push or maybe even replace struggling linemen Garrett Bradbury and Oli Udoh.

Meanwhile, the Saints are expected to have star wideout Michael Thomas on the field. Couple his return with a superb rookie talent like Olave and things could get explosive for the Saints.

It all sets the stage for what should be an intriguing matchup between two teams with a lot of history. Perhaps Brandt is right.

It does sound kind of delicious.