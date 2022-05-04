ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL analyst calls Kirk Cousins vs. Jameis Winston London matchup delicious

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzpHO_0fSjcGEL00

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has his knife and fork ready to digest what he deems as a delectable treat of a matchup in Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings taking on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in London.

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that the two NFC teams would be clashing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2.

When appearing on Good Morning Football, Brandt compared the much-anticipated matchup next season to the kind of food you can’t eat.

“One of the things we do in America that’s kind of insufferably American is we describe things as delicious that aren’t food or you can’t eat. Jameis Winston vs. Kirk Cousins is delicious,” said Brandt. “I mean it’s the Vikings vs. Saints. Let’s have a 48-45 game.

“…[Both quarterbacks are] chuckers. They were born chucking. They’ll go out chucking. Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. Chris Olave could be this year’s Justin Jefferson.”

The Vikings are expected to take a significant leap on the offensive end of things with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking over the reigns as the head coach.

Cousins threw for the quietest 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions you’ll ever hear in 2021. But he’ll be back under center with an embarrassment of riches at the skilled positions with Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Irv Smith Jr.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also addressed the interior offensive line by adding more bodies to the mix to push or maybe even replace struggling linemen Garrett Bradbury and Oli Udoh.

Meanwhile, the Saints are expected to have star wideout Michael Thomas on the field. Couple his return with a superb rookie talent like Olave and things could get explosive for the Saints.

It all sets the stage for what should be an intriguing matchup between two teams with a lot of history. Perhaps Brandt is right.

It does sound kind of delicious.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Louisiana Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Brandt
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Rams#American Football#Sports#The Minnesota Vikings#The New Orleans Saints#Nfc
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reacts to Tyrann Mathieu signing with Saints

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is coming back home to NOLA and joining the New Orleans Saints, and sure enough, Jameis Winston couldn’t be any more excited about it. The Saints quarterback didn’t need to say or write any word to show how ecstatic he is with the news. Quote-tweeting the team’s post about signing Mathieu, Winston added a honey, a badger and their symbol. For those not in the know, Mathieu is nicknamed “Honey Badger” because of his ability to force turnovers since he was in college.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman reveals first purchase from $2 million paycheck during rookie year

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman bought his parents a house worth $300,000 and two cars when he earned his paycheck from his rookie season in 2019. Although his base pay was only $495,000, his signing bonus was $1.65 million, giving him over $2 million. Quite a lot of money for Hardman, who was only 21 years old at that time. In an interview with GQ Sports, the Chiefs WR reflected on the special moment with his parents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy