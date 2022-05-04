ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘May this seedling grow strong’

By May 4, 2022
Thesiuslaw News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 4, 2022 — Florence...

thesiuslawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
Newberry Observer

S.C. native plants for your garden

A plant is considered native if it has occurred naturally in a particular region or ecosystem without human introduction. There are many benefits in growing native plants. First, these plants are better adapted to soils, moisture and weather than exotic plants that evolved in other parts of the world. They need less fertilizers, pesticides or use less water.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Seedling#Tree#Hiroshima#Florence Emac
The Conversation U.S.

Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season

As spring expands across North America, trees, shrubs and flowers are releasing pollen. This fine, powdery substance is produced by the male structures of cone-bearing and flowering plants. When it’s carried to the plants’ female structures by wind, water or pollinators, fertilization happens. As pollen travels, it also triggers allergies in some 25 million Americans. Pollen exposure can cause sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, runny nose and postnasal drip – unwelcome signs of spring for sufferers. This roundup of articles from our archives describes recent findings on protecting pollinators and coping with pollen season. 1. Hey pollinators, over here Since pollen grains carry...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
ABC 4

Certified arborist teaches how to best care for your trees

Certified Arborist, Tom McCollins, joined us live outside of the GTU studio to share the magic of deep root fertilization. Trees are built to live in the forest, so when we plant trees on landscapes, they don’t have the benefit of organic matter from leaves and fallen branches that decay into the soil. Consequently, especially in Utah, soil amendments are needed to help mimic the forest environment, in order for trees and ornamentals to reach their full potential.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy