LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s criminal history began in 2015. This is not the first time he has been a man on the run. On the night of December 2, 2015, Casey White broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, killed her dog, and held her and two other people hostage- firing shots as they escaped. But that’s not all; after that, he stole a car, tried to hijack a trucker at gunpoint, and shot another woman whose car he also tried to steal in Tennessee.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO