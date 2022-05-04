ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chester Vase victor Changingoftheguard books Derby ticket

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EgO0_0fSjbn7z00

Changingoftheguard threw his hat into the Derby ring with a thoroughly impressive display in the Boodles Chester Vase.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien had saddled a record nine previous winners of the Group Three contest, with his Ruler Of The World the last horse to follow up at Epsom in 2013.

O’Brien already houses the ante-post favourite for the premier Classic in the form of Saturday’s 2000 Guineas third Luxembourg.

And while the previously unbeaten New London was the colt expected to emerge as perhaps Luxembourg’s biggest threat with victory on the Roodee, Changingoftheguard had other ideas.

Sent straight to the lead by Ryan Moore, the 100-30 chance soon built up a handy buffer over Charlie Appleby’s prohibitively priced 4-11 shot New London.

It was clear from before the home turn that the market leader was struggling to bridge the gap and Changingoftheguard galloped all the way up the straight to pass the post six and a half lengths clear.

Paddy Power slashed the winner’s Derby odds to 8-1 from 50-1, while New London is out to 14-1 from 5s.

We were delighted with the run and I think off the back of that, you'd have to say he'd go to Epsom now

“He was impressive there and we always thought he’d stay well,” said O’Brien.

“He was just chinned in his maiden at Punchestown before he then went and won his maiden really well at Dundalk.

“There was no doubt on our part that he would take a step forward from that and improve for going up in trip.

“The one thing we weren’t sure about today was the ground when it rained as he’s such a fluid mover, but he seems to have handled it fine.

“We were delighted with the run and I think off the back of that, you’d have to say he’d go to Epsom now.”

Alex Merriam, Appleby’s assistant, could offer no excuses for the beaten favourite.

He said: “William (Buick) said he never felt happy.

“We’re not blaming the ground or the track, there’s not much we can say really.

“This is what trials are all about, we’ll see what happens, he was just beaten by a better horse today.”

Buick said: “No excuses, he’s got a lot to learn.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stradivarius and Trueshan could clash in Yorkshire Cup

Round three of the heavyweight staying clash between Stradivarius and Trueshan could be on the cards in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes as both the two-time winner of the race and the pretender to his long-distance crown figured among the 10 confirmations for York’s one-mile-six-furlong event. Stradivarius was...
SPORTS
newschain

Derby favourite Luxembourg meets with setback

Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg has met with a slight setback, putting his participation at Epsom into some doubt. Unbeaten at two, he made a pleasing reappearance just last weekend in the 2000 Guineas when third to Coroebus after stumbling shortly after coming out of the stalls. Aidan O’Brien, who won...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
newschain

Labour victor in South Yorkshire tells PM: enough is enough

South Yorkshire’s newly elected mayor has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson “sleight of hand is no replacement for substance, spin no replacement for support”, after retaining the post for Labour. Oliver Coppard was declared winner of the mayoral race on Friday afternoon in Sheffield after the count...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boodles Chester Vase#Group Three
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
Fox News

7 secrets of Kentucky Derby racehorses

The sleek muscled dark bay, grey and chestnut thoroughbreds lining up at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday will run one and quarter miles in just over two minutes as 170,000 fans cheer. You can’t get close to these star athletes, but here are a few of their secrets. 1....
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Josip Juranovic misses out in unchanged Celtic squad

Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Hearts. Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again for the cinch Premiership leaders. Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week’s Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.
SOCCER
newschain

SNP runaway winners as Tories drop to third in council elections

The SNP returned the highest number of councillors in Thursday’s election while Scottish Labour was able to capitalise on the collapse of the Tories in Scotland. The ruling party increased their figure by 22 to 453 councillors in Scotland, almost 200 more than Scottish Labour in second place with 282.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Jurgen Klopp understands Liverpool fans’ anger over Champions League tickets

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his “100,000 per cent” backing to supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly accusing UEFA of ‘ripping off’ fans. After the Reds and Real Madrid booked their places in the Champions League final this week, the subject quickly moved on to the age-old complaint of ticket prices and allocation.
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy