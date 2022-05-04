Growing season

Though blossom-end rot can affect several different fruit and vegetable plants—including pepper, squash, pumpkin, eggplant, and watermelon—it's especially common in tomatoes, says Jon Traunfeld, extension specialist and director at the University of Maryland Extension home and garden information center. Easy to identify but impossible to reverse, blossom-end rot is best tackled with appropriate soil maintenance and the right amount of watering. But even then, you may lose a few fruits to the disease. "It's the very lucky tomato gardener who never sees this problem," says Traunfeld. Ahead, how to prevent this difficult tomato rot—and recognize its signs and symptoms, should it ever reach your garden beds.

