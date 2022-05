SANDPOINT — Sean Tierney and Garrett Love drove in runs in the nightcap for the Lakeland Hawks, who led 2-1 until Sandpoint tied it in the sixth inning and won it on a walk-off single by Auggie Lehman with one out in the seventh as the Bulldogs beat the Hawks 3-2 at Memorial Field on Thursday, giving Sandpoint the top seed to the 4A Region 1 tournament starting next week.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO