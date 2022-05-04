ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Mariposa County Tourism Spending Rebounds by $105 Million

By SNO Staff
sierranewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIPOSA COUNTY — Visitation to Mariposa County increased in 2021, bringing with it a boost to the tourism-based economy as pandemic restrictions eased. In total, $361.6 million was spent by visitors to the county, a huge increase over the $255.3 million spent in 2020 according to The Economic Impact of Travel...

