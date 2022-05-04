Exploring Cambridge's innovator history, and tips for folding exercise into your routines

Actor and director Maurice Parent is having a stellar year. A long-time fixture of the Boston theater scene, Parent has a long list of credits to his name. But recently, through his one-person show “Mr. Parent,” detailing his journey from teaching in the Boston Public School system to becoming a consistently working actor, audiences got to know him more deeply. Now, his fans — and newcomers to his work — get to see his passion for diasporic storytelling come alive through his direction and choreography in the high-octane “Ain’t Misbehavin’ - The Fats Waller Musical.” The Tony Award-winning show, produced by Front Porch Arts Collective, The Nora@Central Square and Greater Boston Stage Company, runs through May 29.

