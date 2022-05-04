ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Fuad El-Hibri, founder of vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions, dies at 64

By Emily Langer
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuad El-Hibri, the founder of Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based company that became a major federal contractor as the sole U.S. producer of a vaccine against anthrax and later attracted intensified scrutiny when it was forced to discard 75 million doses of coronavirus vaccine because of possible contamination, died April 23 at...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Whistleblower Told FDA About Baby Formula Plant Months Before Recall

(CNN) – What happened at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan? That’s still the big question after the company recalled three popular brands of powdered infant formula back in February. Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after eating formula made at the plant, and two babies died. Now, there’s new information that a whistleblower complained to the FDA about safety concerns, months before the formula was taken off store shelves. The complaint was sent in October and just released this week. A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records, and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated. The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns — and he was one of a number of people who came forward about safety issues. Abbott says it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation. Though the FDA is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. Having received this complaint in October but didn’t interview the former employee until December and didn’t do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.  
STURGIS, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

Pfizer hopes to submit COVID-19 vaccine data for youngest kids in weeks

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June. Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Initial results had been expected last month but the company laid out the latest timeline Tuesday during its discussion of quarterly financial results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Lebanese#Stanford#Yale
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy