ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Auburn baseball deals with injuries as they prepare for #3 Arkansas

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24d4WA_0fSjaLiO00

Starter Hayden Mullins is out for the weekend; closer Blake Burkhalter is questionable

After a weekend series against consensus #1 Tennessee where Auburn became only the 2 nd team to take a game in Lindsey Nelson Stadium and was in all three games late, Auburn baseball’s now looking at a Top 5 ranking in RPI and has an inside track on hosting a regional, provided they handle business in their three remaining SEC series.

RPI, the “rating performance index”, is a quantifiable scoring used to rank NCAA sports teams based on wins, losses, and strength of schedule. It is used in multiple D1 sports, including soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball (It has been replaced by NET for the NCAA basketball tournament, a more developed formula that also encompasses scoring margin and overall efficiency).

The general RPI formula is a weighting of team winning percentage (25%), opponent winning percentage (50%), and winning percentage of the opponents of your opponent (25%). For baseball, further weight is given in the formula to road performance – a home win is credited at 0.7 of one game and a road victory at 1.3, owing to NCAA baseball’s 62% home winning percentage. (Neutral site games remain at 1.0).

Owing to their heavily weighted home schedule – Auburn has played 26 games at home, 14 away, and 5 at neutral sites – as well as fewer P5 non-conference matchups, Auburn’s RPI entering the Tennessee series was outside the Top 25, but picking up a Game 2 victory provided a boost. Auburn left the weekend at #3 in RPI, and has barely been edged by Georgia after Tuesday’s midweek action and currently sits at #4. As previously discussed, eighteen conference wins is seen as the milestone required to host a regional - Auburn is looking for six wins across their next nine matchups, beginning with #3 Arkansas at home this weekend in Plainsman Park.

Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzpZp_0fSjaLiO00

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson is aware of the upcoming challenge that Arkansas poses this weekend.

“(They’re) solid across the board. They continue to play great defense, they’re getting great starting pitching. They’re actually the #2 pitching staff in the SEC (behind Tennessee).”

Thompson’s primary concern is the increased pressure on the starting pitching to keep Auburn in ballgames. “We’ll have to pitch at a high level because we’re facing one of the best pitching staffs and we’re going to need to fight to score runs because they haven’t given up many runs.”

Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eueiI_0fSjaLiO00

Compounding that pressure is the availability of starting pitcher Hayden Mullins and closer Blake Burkhalter. Mullins, who left Friday’s Game one against Tennessee after only 1.2 innings with a forearm injury, is not expected to be available this weekend.

He’s previously dealt with strains to the flexor mass in the pitching arm, a collection of muscles and tendons that connect the elbow to the wrist. Flexor mass strains are sometimes precursors to ulnar collateral ligament tears in the elbow, an injury that requires season-ending Tommy John surgery and 12+ months of rehabilitation – trying to return too quickly can put stress on the surrounding structures and result in damage to the UCL.

Mullins is scheduled to receive further testing during the week to diagnose the exact issue and develop a treatment plan. Closer Blake Burkhalter is questionable for the weekend series, with a hamstring strain also suffered in Game one, and a decision will be made about his availability on Thursday after practice. He was reportedly playing catch on Tuesday, and is considered 50/50 for inclusion on the weekend roster.

With Mullins expected to miss the weekend series, that Friday night start is expected to come down to Mason Barnett. Lefty Tommy Sheehan was the first on in relief of Mullins, throwing 2.1 innings in short notice with no hits, no runs, and only two walks, but Barnett’s considered the “fourth starter” by the coaching staff and is someone they trust on the bump.

Over the last four midweek games, he’s allowed only four runs on thirteen hits, with 24 strikeouts to 8 walks in 17 innings. I’d expect Barnett to start with Sheehan designated as a “piggyback” if the outing goes shorter than expected – Barnett hasn’t recorded an out in the 6 th in any of his starts this year, with an average depth of start of only 4.2 innings.

Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbmRw_0fSjaLiO00

If Burkhalter cannot go this weekend, fellow reliever Carson Skipper will become even more important, but another bullpen arm will need to step up. Sophomore lefty Konner Copeland answered the call last weekend, recording the final six outs of Auburn’s Game 2 comeback win against Tennessee. He struck out two, and sat down Tennessee’s #s 3 and 4 hitters, who represented the tying run, to end the game. Kopeland’s bounced back and forth between starting and relief, being the opener for both Wednesday midweek matchups (Alabama State and Kennesaw State) but also appearing in relief against LSU, Mississippi State, Jacksonville State, and Tennessee.

He’s a possible backend option to pair with Skipper and freshman Chase Allsup, who only pitched in one SEC game in April, a 1.1 inning outing in game two against Tennessee with only two hits and one run allowed, but someone who currently has a 2.41 ERA on the season across 14 appearances and, outside of a four-run blowup against Ole Miss, has not allowed more than one run in any outing this year.

Photo credit: LSU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccPE9_0fSjaLiO00

Offensively, Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch continue their dominant ways at the top of the lineup. DiChiara continues to lead the league and nation in batting average (.436) and on-base percentage (.597), and leads the SEC and is 3 rd in the nation in slugging percentage (.842).

Rambusch continues to lead the SEC in hits with 67 and is tied for the league lead in hits during conference play with 33. But two midseason additions to the lineup have picked up their offense in recent weeks. Catcher Nate LaRue lead the team with a .333 average last week, including collecting hits in all three games against Tennessee and started the ninth-inning rally in game two’s victory with a leadoff single. Outfielder Bobby Pierce led the team with five hits last week, including two homers, and drove in six. His two-out, ninth inning three-run homer sealed the comeback in Game 2 against Tennessee and his six RBIs last week were a team-high. His defense and speed have been a welcome addition to the lineup, especially after two injury-marred seasons that included surgery on both knees.

Photo credit: Mario Terrana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Halmh_0fSjaLiO00

Auburn faces off against #3 Arkansas for a three-game set at Plainsman Park this weekend. Game one is Friday at 7 PM, Saturday’s game two is at 4:30 and being broadcast on SEC Network, and Sunday’s series finale is at 1:00 PM. All three games will be available on SEC Network+, and the radio call with Voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law can be heard on the Auburn Sports Network, streamed online at available locally on 93.9FM.

Photo credit: Elaina Eichorn/Auburn Athletics

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Defender Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. Approximately two weeks after entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Rogers shared his decision to join the Ducks via a video on Twitter. On Tuesday, a day after confirming that he received an offer from Oregon, Rogers listed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Mullins
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Tommy Sheehan
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
Nick 97.5

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Auburn Tigers#Ncaa Sports#Auburn Baseball#Rpi#Sec
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTAL

Southern University mourns loss of freshman, cheerleader

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their Twitter, saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
563
Followers
369
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy