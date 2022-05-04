Auburn baseball deals with injuries as they prepare for #3 Arkansas
By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Starter Hayden Mullins is out for the weekend; closer Blake Burkhalter is questionable
After a weekend series against consensus #1 Tennessee where Auburn became only the 2 nd team to take a game in Lindsey Nelson Stadium and was in all three games late, Auburn baseball’s now looking at a Top 5 ranking in RPI and has an inside track on hosting a regional, provided they handle business in their three remaining SEC series.
RPI, the “rating performance index”, is a quantifiable scoring used to rank NCAA sports teams based on wins, losses, and strength of schedule. It is used in multiple D1 sports, including soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball (It has been replaced by NET for the NCAA basketball tournament, a more developed formula that also encompasses scoring margin and overall efficiency).
The general RPI formula is a weighting of team winning percentage (25%), opponent winning percentage (50%), and winning percentage of the opponents of your opponent (25%). For baseball, further weight is given in the formula to road performance – a home win is credited at 0.7 of one game and a road victory at 1.3, owing to NCAA baseball’s 62% home winning percentage. (Neutral site games remain at 1.0).
Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. Approximately two weeks after entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Rogers shared his decision to join the Ducks via a video on Twitter. On Tuesday, a day after confirming that he received an offer from Oregon, Rogers listed...
A woman has been charged with the death of a former professional basketball player who died when she recklessly drove her vehicle into the house where he was sleeping last June. According to The Associated Press, Miracle Renee Ruthford, who is 19 years of age, was indicted in the death...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
Nick Saban was involved in a car accident in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday afternoon, according to a report. AL.com’s Howard Koplowitz and Mike Rodak reported that the incident was minor and there were no injuries. The incident took place before the second round of the NFL Draft began. AL.com...
Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
Some families in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. They DESTROY THINGS! LOTS OF THINGS!. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful...
Offensive lineman Dayne Shor has taken to Twitter to explain his decision to enter the transfer portal. Shor cites a long-time battle with mental health issues throughout the course of his life. He details how football helped him battle through his struggles but did not take away the dark thoughts and mental pain he was experiencing.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their Twitter, saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.
Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
Comments / 0