Indiana State

Did you get it? Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments hitting bank accounts

By Matt Adams
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Some Hoosiers are already seeing extra money in their bank account.

Payments from Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund are starting to arrive. Individual taxpayers will get $125 while married couples who filed jointly will get $250.

The state revealed back in December that Indiana taxpayers would get the refund after filing their 2021 taxes. The Department of Revenue and Auditor of State’s Office are working together to distribute the money.

Where’s my money? What to know about Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund

An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers are eligible.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million will be returned to taxpayers after the state ended its fiscal year with a surplus to trigger the refund.

Most payments are expected to come via direct deposit using information gleaned from tax returns. Some taxpayers will get a check mailed to them instead. The refund is separate from any money Hoosiers may have received after filing their individual state income tax return.

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

Direct deposits were expected to start hitting bank accounts at the beginning of May and continue through July. Mailed checks should arrive starting in late July. The checks will continue through August, with the goal of having all payments distributed by Sept. 1.

The state hasn’t yet provided information on what to do if you don’t get the money. The Department of Revenue said that information would be available on its website “on or around Sept. 1.”

FingerLakes1.com

May payment dates for Social Security, SSI, and SSDI

The Social Security Administration will be sending out another round of checks soon. May will mark the fifth round this year. What is the difference between education credit and tuition and fee deduction?. Social Security and SSDI payment schedule. The Social Security Administration (SSA) runs programs that millions depend on....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
