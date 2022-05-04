ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cl2JW_0fSjaClr00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2022 Inductees Wednesday.

This is the first time in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted in one class. The top five artists who dominated the fan vote all made it in this year.

Performer Category:

  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

  • Harry Belafonte
  • Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Allen Grubman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed”.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5bvw_0fSjaClr00
    Promotional photo of Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics, undated, Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQSOi_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y5Um_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyEpG_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNCPk_0fSjaClr00
    Pat Benatar “Tropico” Press Kit, 1984. Includes two black and white promotional photos, 3 page press release, and folder. Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8pT9_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pds2Y_0fSjaClr00
    CIRCA 1975: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axwvO_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FsrY_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSoSr_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGYj0_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wC44q_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVLLU_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yerHU_0fSjaClr00
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.

Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time.

This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

Of course, Dolly Parton made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “ accept gracefully ” if she was voted into the Hall.

The 37 th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date.

Ticket information will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
WEHT/WTVW

Nephew rescues uncle stuck in Sturgis grain bin

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County emergency officials responded to a call of two people trapped in a grain bin Wednesday morning. The first person was pulled out of the grain bin around 3:42 p.m. Now we know the second person has since been pulled out of the grain bin. This happened at the 4500 […]
STURGIS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar Dominate Rock Hall Fans’ Ballot Final Tally

Click here to read the full article. After over 5 million votes were cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fans’ ballot closed Friday with Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar finishing atop the leaderboard. Duran Duran, a first-time Rock Hall nominee in 2022 despite years of eligibility, dominated the fans ballot, with the British band garnering nearly 934,000 votes. That’s 250,000 more votes than the Number Two artist on the fan ballot, Eminem, who enjoyed a big turnout despite the debate over his nomination. Finishing just 50,000 votes behind Eminem was two-time nominee Benatar, and then there was a drop-off...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Declares Dolly Parton Should Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

With his new album out, country music singer Jason Aldean has been doing the media rounds and he’s weighed in on Dolly Parton’s Hall of Fame issues. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame listed the singer-songwriter as a nominee. While the hall is going to let the voters decide, Parton wanted to withdraw from consideration. She said she hadn’t done enough for rock n’ roll. Aldean thinks that’s ridiculous.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
John Sykes
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Wjw#Eurythmics
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver rescued from high water on Missouri highway

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The driver of a semi is rescued from the cab of his truck, after driving into high water. Around midnight Thursday (5/5) the Carl Junction Fire Department was dispatched to rescue the single occupant of a semi truck, after that driver found himself in more than two feet of water which […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
WEHT/WTVW

At least one person still trapped inside Sturgis grain bin

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County first responders responded to a call to two people trapped in a grain bin. One person is still inside the grain bin at this time, and there is no word on the condition of the other person. This is happening at the 4500 block of State Road 492. The […]
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two people confirmed trapped in a grain bin in Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Agencies are responding to a report of two people trapped in a grain bin in Sturgis. Two people are trapped in the grain bin, and both are reported to be alive at this time. This is happening at the 4500 block of State Road 492. The Strugis Fire Department is involved […]
STURGIS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Duran Duran thank fans for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame entry

Simon Le Bon has thanked Duran Duran fans for voting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and said they were a "little bit dazed" at the honour. The new wave group formed in Birmingham in 1978 received the most fan votes out of all the nominated musicians.
MUSIC
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy