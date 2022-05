Ravenswood Leather relocated its operations from Oregon to Pinehurst on March 1, a company representative said. The business, which is located at 32510 Hwy. 249, Pinehurst, offers high-end leather clothing for renaissance, medieval, cosplay and theatrical occasions. Ravenswood Leather has a national presence with items available online, including the option for custom orders. As of late April, the business also plans to add a storefront in six to seven months at its new Pinehurst facility. Ravenswood Leather has had a presence at the Texas Renaissance Festival for 18 years with its three shops: Ravenswood Leather, Ravenswood Armoury and Comfy Corvus, according to the business. 346-703-0733. www.ravenswoodleather.com.

PINEHURST, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO