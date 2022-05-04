ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline again seeking permits, boosting project's costs

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say Mountain Valley Pipeline will seek new permits that courts have been rejected twice, increasing the cost for proposed natural gas...

Slate

The Appalachian Towns Finally Turning on the Oil Industry

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Reporting for this story was supported by the McGraw Fellowship for Business Journalism at the City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Karen Gdula...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC12

Some Virginia electric rates going up

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric rates are rising for customers of some Virginia utilities, according to information from one of the affected companies. As a result of rising natural gas prices, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) has implemented a rate increase to cover the higher generation costs resulting primarily from those natural gas price increases, according to Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC). SEC is one of 11 electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland that gets wholesale power from ODEC.
VIRGINIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

ND company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. WBI Energy is a unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group. The company said the project is not viable […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro News

Appalachian Power files another rate request with PSC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Only days after Appalachian Power asked the state Public Service Commission for a dramatic increase in rates to offset the rising cost of coal and natural gas, the company has taken a second proposed rate change to the commission. However, this time, the company is asking for a slight decrease in the charges they extend to customers for their vegetation program.
CHARLESTON, WV
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
#Gas Pipeline#Mountain Valley Pipeline#Natural Gas#Utica Shale#Ap#The Roanoke Times#Equitrans Midstream Corp#Roanoke Gas Co
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA

