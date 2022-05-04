Embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline again seeking permits, boosting project's costs

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric rates are rising for customers of some Virginia utilities, according to information from one of the affected companies. As a result of rising natural gas prices, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) has implemented a rate increase to cover the higher generation costs resulting primarily from those natural gas price increases, according to Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC). SEC is one of 11 electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland that gets wholesale power from ODEC.
